KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for August:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Aug. 3, Veggie Day, bingo, socialization, blood pressure screening and wellness program at 9:30 a.m.; Aug. 10, Cookie Day, bingo and socialization; Aug. 17, Fruit Day, bingo and socialization; Aug. 24, Muffin Day, bingo, socialization, Senior Word Games at 10 a.m.; Aug. 31, Donut Day, bingo and socialization.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Aug. 23, Senior Word Games at 10 a.m.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. Aug. 1, blood pressure screenings and wellness program at 9:30 a.m.; Aug. 3, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Aug. 23, Senior Word Games at 10 a.m..
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day, exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and bingo every Monday at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, Senior Word Games at 10 a.m.; Aug. 24, blood pressure screenings and wellness program at 9:30 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Aug. 1, chicken, spinach and cranberry salad; Aug. 2, Swiss steak; Aug. 3, Hawaiian pork loin; Aug. 4, burgundy glazed meatballs; Aug. 7, roast beef; Aug. 8, turkey and Swiss croissant; Aug. 9, mango BBQ chicken breast; Aug. 10, western omelet; Aug. 11, hot dog; Aug. 14, pasta and meatballs; Aug. 15, creamy parmesan pork chop; Aug. 16, chicken cacciatore; Aug. 17, pot roast; Aug. 18, open face turkey sandwich; Aug. 21, salisbury steak; Aug. 22, BBQ ribette; Aug. 23, roast beef; Aug. 24, Swedish meatballs; Aug. 25, baked cabbage roll; Aug. 28, individual pepperoni pizza; Aug. 29, taco salad; Aug. 30, pizza casserole; Aug. 31, parmesan chicken over pasta.