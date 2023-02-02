KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for February:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Feb. 2, Veggie Day and bingo; Feb. 9, performance by Bill Corbin at 11 a.m., Cookie Day and bingo; Feb. 16, Fruit Day and bingo; Feb. 23, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Closed Feb. 20.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. Feb. 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day party; Feb. 20, center closed.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. Feb. 6, bingo at 10 a.m.; Feb. 13, bingo at 10 a.m.; Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day party with one-man band George Best at 12:30 p.m.; Feb. 20, center closed; Feb. 27, bingo at 10 a.m.; Feb. 28, Cathy Rose as Patsy Cline at 11 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Feb. 2, sloppy joe; Feb. 3, stuffed pepper; Feb. 6, glazed ham; Feb. 7, pasta primavera; Feb. 8, baked meatloaf; Feb. 9, cheese lasagna rollup; Feb. 10, Moroccan beef; Feb. 13, BBQ pork ribette; Feb. 14, breaded chicken sandwich; Feb. 15, cheeseburger; Feb. 16, open face turkey sandwich; Feb. 17, individual pepperoni pizza; Feb. 20, centers closed; Feb. 21, burgundy glazed meatballs; Feb. 22, grilled chicken salad; Feb. 23, Hawaiian pork loin; Feb. 24, roast beef; Feb. 27, pasta and meatballs; Feb. 28, BBQ chicken breast.