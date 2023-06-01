KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for June:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — June 1, Bill Corbin, Veggie Day and bingo; June 8, Cookie Day, bingo and blood pressure screening at 10 a.m.; June 15, Fruit Day and bingo; June 22, Bagels/Muffins and bingo; June 29, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. The center will be closed June 14.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. June 6, blood pressure screenings at 9:30 a.m.; June 13, Flag Day program; June 14, center closed; June 15, Father’s Day celebration.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. June 5, bingo at 10 a.m.; June 6, Identity Theft program at 12:30 p.m.; June 12, bingo at 10 a.m.; June 14, center closed; June 19, bingo at 10 a.m.; June 22, blood pressure screenings at 9:30 a.m.; June 26, bingo at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
June 1, glazed ham; June 2, tuna salad sandwich; June 5, ranch bacon burger; June 6, warm roast beef sandwich; June 7, chicken parmesan; June 8, cheeseburger; June 9, open face turkey sandwich; June 12, chicken, spinach and cranberry salad; June 13, swiss steak; June 14, centers closed; June 15, burgundy glazed meatballs; June 16, Italian sausage sandwich; June 19, roast beef; June 20, mango BBQ chicken breast; June 21, western omelet; June 22, chicken alfredo over noodles (except Distant, which will serve southern seafood cake); June 23, pasta and meatballs; June 26, creamy parmesan pork chop; June 27, meatball hoagie; June 28, pot roast; June 29, hot dog; June 30, salisbury steak.