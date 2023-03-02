KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for March:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — March 2, Veggie Day and bingo; March 9, Cookie Day and bingo; March 16, Fruit Day and bingo; March 23, English muffins and toast, and bingo; March 30, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. March 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; March 20, Fun Day treat.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. March 6, bingo at 10 a.m.; March 8, share recipes; March 13, bingo at 10 a.m.; March 20, bingo at 10 a.m.; March 27, bingo at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
March 2, creamy parmesan pork chop; March 3, tuna salad sandwich; March 6, chicken marsala; March 7, chicken stew; March 8, hot dog; March 9, salisbury steak; March 10, creamy vegetable lasagna; March 13, roasted pork with apples; March 14, Swedish meatballs; March 15, chili; March 16, taco salad; March 17, breaded fish sandwich; March 20, corn beef with cabbage; March 21, sweet and sour pork; March 22, turkey chef salad; March 23, sloppy joe; March 24, stuffed pepper; March 27, meatloaf; March 28, pasta primavera; March 29, glazed ham; March 30, Moroccan beef; March 31, cheese lasagna rollup.