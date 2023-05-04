KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for the remainder of May:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — May 4, Kelly Hylton as Elvis at 11 a.m., Veggie Day and bingo; May 11, Mother’s Day flowers, Cookie Day and bingo; May 18, Fruit Day and bingo; May 25, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. The center will be closed May 15, 17 and 29.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. May 17, singer Billy Corbin at 10:30 a.m.; May 24, Memorial Day program honoring veterans and active military; May 29, center closed for Memorial Day.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. May 8, bingo at 10 a.m.; May 10, Craft with Janet Dinger at 10 a.m.; May 16, closed for election; May 18, One Man Band George Best at 12:30 p.m.; May 22, Healthy Steps program at 9 a.m. and bingo at 10 a.m.; May 29, center closed for Memorial Day.
Lunch Menu
May 4, Swedish meatballs (except Distant which will serve stuffed pork chop); May 5, taco salad; May 8, stuffed pepper; May 9, pizza casserole; May 10, stuffed chicken breast; May 11, parmesan chicken over pasta (except Distant which will serve stuffed chicken breast); May 12, turkey chef salad; May 15, sloppy joe; May 16, chicken and biscuits; May 17, stuffed pork chop; May 18, glazed ham (except Distant which will serve stuffed pork chop); May 19, tuna salad sandwich; May 22, cheeseburger; May 23, open face turkey sandwich; May 24, stuffed chicken breast; May 24, orange glazed pork loin (except Distant which will serve stuffed chicken breast); May 26, roast beef sandwich; May 29, centers closed; May 30, Swiss steak; May 31, stuffed pork chop.