KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for September:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Sept. 7, Veggie Day, blood pressure screening and wellness program at 9:30 a.m., bingo and socialization; Sept. 13, Senior Center picnic at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 14, Cookie Day, bingo and socialization; Sept. 21, Fruit Day, bingo and socialization; Sept. 28, Donut Day, bingo and socialization.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Sept. 4, closed for Labor Day; Sept. 13, Senior Center picnic at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. Sept. 4, closed for Labor Day; Sept. 5, blood pressure screening and wellness program at 9:30 a.m.; Sept. 6, bingo party at 10 a.m.; Sept. 7, Site Council meeting at 10 a.m.; Sept. 11, 9/11 program at 10:30 a.m. and Pastor Jimmy Swogger Puppet Show; Sept. 13, Senior Center picnic at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 20, bingo party at 10 a.m.; Sept. 27, bingo party at 10 a.m.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day, exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and bingo every Monday at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, closed for Labor Day; Sept. 7, wear green; Sept. 13, Senior Center picnic at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 20, wear a hat; Sept. 28, blood pressure screening at 9:30 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Sept. 1, chicken breast parmesan; Sept. 4, centers closed; Sept. 5, turkey chef salad; Sept. 6, sloppy joe; Sept. 7, sausage/scallop pot casserole; Sept. 8, chicken and biscuits; Sept. 11, glazed ham; Sept. 12, tuna salad sandwich; Sept. 13, roast beef and Swiss croissant; Sept. 14, warm roast beef sandwich; Sept. 15, chicken parmesan; Sept. 18, cheeseburger; Sept. 19, open face turkey sandwich; Sept. 20, chicken, spinach and cranberry salad; Sept. 21, Swiss steak; Sept. 22, Hawaiian pork loin; Sept. 25, burgundy glazed meatballs; Sept. 26, individual pepperoni pizza; Sept. 27, roast beef; Sept. 28, mango BBQ chicken breast; Sept. 29, western omelet.