KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for April:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — April 7, blood pressure screenings and program, Veggie Day and bingo; April 14, Cookie Day and bingo; April 21, Wayne Hetzler and Keep Off The Grass at 11 a.m., Fruit Day and bingo; April 28, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. April 1-12, baking Easter cookies and making Easter candy; April 6, Site Council meeting at 9 a.m.; April 13, Easter Party with Jimmy Swogger Puppets and singing at 10:30 a.m.; April 14, floral arrangements with Sara Lockhart at 10 a.m.; April 21, blood pressure screenings and program.
Lunch Menu
April 1, egg omelet with cheese; April 4, hot dog with sauerkraut; April 5, baked cabbage roll; April 6, warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich; April 7, Salisbury steak; April 8, grilled chicken breast sandwich; April 11, beef stroganoff; April 12, roasted turkey and gravy; April 13, pineapple glazed ham balls; April 14, egg salad sandwich; April 15, centers closed for Good Friday; April 18, meatball hoagie; April 19, smothered roast beef; April 20, stuffed pepper; April 21, honey garlic pork loin; April 22, stuffed chicken breast; April 25, baked meatloaf; April 26, sweet and sour chicken; April 27, sloppy joe; April 28, supreme pizza casserole; April 29, tuna salad sandwich.