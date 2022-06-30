KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for July:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — July 7, Veggie Day, bingo and 50/50; July 14, Cookie Day, bingo and 50/50; July 21, Fruit Day, bingo and 50/50; July 28, Donut Day, bingo and 50/50.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Closed July 4.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. July 1, Fourth of July Party; July 4, center closed.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. July 4, center closed; July 11, bingo at 10 a.m.; July 13, Share A Story; July 18, bingo at 10 a.m.; July 21, wear blue; July 25, bingo at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
July 1, bacon cheeseburger; July 4, centers closed; July 5, homestyle pot roast; July 6, pasta and meatballs; July 7, teriyaki chicken; July 8, egg omelet; July 11, salisbury steak; July 12, baked cabbage roll; July 13, hot dog; July 14, warm roast beef; July 15, grilled chicken breast sandwich; July 18, beef stroganoff; July 19, 3-scoop salad on bed of lettuce; July 20, roast turkey; July 21, roast pork with apples; July 22, pineapple glazed ham balls; July 25, meatball hoagie; July 26, crispy chef salad; July 27, honey garlic pork loin; July 28, stuffed pepper; July 29, smothered roast beef.