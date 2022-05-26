KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for June:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — June 2, Blood pressure screenings and program, Veggie Day, bingo and 50/50; May 9, Bird program and craft by Jean Miller, Cookie Day, bingo and 50/50; June 16, Fruit Day, bingo and 50/50; June 23, English Muffins and Bagels Day, bingo and 50/50; June 30, Donut Day, bingo and 50/50.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. June 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; June 8, Father’s Day program and cards; June 30, blood pressure screening and program.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. June 7, hummingbird program by Jean Miller at 10 a.m., exercise and Jingo; June 9, blood pressure screening and program; June 21, Favorite Place You’ve Visited program; June 29, Anything Blue or Green Day.
Lunch Menu
June 1, egg salad sandwich; June 2, hearty beef stroganoff; June 3, pineapple glazed ham balls; June 6, meatball hoagie; June 7, mixed greens with ham; June 8, stuffed pepper; June 9, honey garlic pork loin; June 10, smothered roast beef; June 13, baked meatloaf; June 14, centers closed; June 15, stuffed pork chop; June 16, supreme pizza casserole; June 17, sweet and sour chicken; June 20, grilled chicken breast; June 21, BBQ pork ribette; June 22, cheeseburger; June 23, hot turkey sandwich; June 24, creamy vegetable lasagna; June 27, pepper steak; June 28, Swedish meatballs; June 29, grilled chicken salad; June 30, baked lemon pepper white fish.