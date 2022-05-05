KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for the remainder of May:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — May 5, blood pressure screenings and program, Veggie Day, bingo and 50/50; May 12, Cookie Day, bingo and 50/50; May 19, Fruit Day, bingo and 50/50; May 26, Donut Day, bingo and 50/50.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. May 5, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m. and Mother’s Day gift; May 11, magician Richard Benninghoff at 10:30 a.m.; May 12, blood pressure screenings and program; May 18, sing along; May 25, Original Class Act, Broadway patriotic show at 10 a.m.
• Parker: Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. May 10, exercise and Jingo; May 17, closed for election; May 19, George Best, One Man Band at 12:30 p.m.; May 19, blood pressure screenings and program; May 31, Elvis impersonator Kelly Hylton at 12:30 p.m.
Lunch Menu
May 5, hot turkey sandwich (except Distant, which will serve stuffed chicken breast); May 6, stuffed pepper; May 9, pepper steak; May 10, grilled chicken salad; May 11, stuffed pork chop; May 12, baked lemon pepper white fish (except Distant, which will serve stuffed pork chop); May 13, Hawaiian pork loin; May 16, egg omelet; May 17, pot roast; May 18, stuffed chicken breast; May 19, spaghetti and meatballs (except Distant, which will serve stuffed chicken breast): May 20, stroganoff; May 23, warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich; May 24, baked cabbage roll; May 25, stuffed pork chop; May 26, Salisbury steak (except Distant, which will serve stuffed pork chop); May 27, fiesta chicken burrito bowl; May 30, centers closed for Memorial Day; May 31, roast turkey and gravy.