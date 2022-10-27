KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for November:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Nov. 3, Veggie Day and bingo; Nov. 10, Cookie Day and bingo; Nov. 17, Fruit Day and bingo; Nov. 24, center closed.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. Nov. 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Nov. 10, Veterans Day Program with Betty Calhoun at 10 a.m.; Nov. 11, center closed; Nov. 16, Thanksgiving party; Nov. 17, flower arrangements with Sara Lockhart at 10 a.m.; Nov. 22-25, center closed.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. Nov. 7, bingo at 10 a.m.; Nov. 8, center closed; Nov. 10, share a recipe; Nov. 14, bingo at 10 a.m.; Nov. 16, Thanksgiving remembrance; Nov. 21, bingo at 10 a.m.; Nov. 22, Hat Day; Nov. 24, center closed; Nov. 28, bingo at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Nov. 1, pasta primavera; Nov. 2, salmon croquette; Nov. 3, cheese lasagna rollup; Nov. 4, sliced beef; Nov. 7, chicken alfredo; Nov. 8, Moroccan beef; Nov. 9, cheeseburger; Nov. 10, open face turkey sandwich; Nov. 11, centers closed; Nov. 14, pepper steak; Nov. 15, burgundy glazed meatballs; Nov. 16, chicken with gravy; Nov. 17, tuna salad sandwich (except Distant, which will serve chicken with gravy); Nov. 18, roast beef; Nov. 21, western omelet; Nov. 22, fried fish sandwich; Nov. 23, creamy parmesan pork chop; Nov. 24-25, centers closed; Nov. 28, chicken marsala; Nov. 29, baked cabbage roll; Nov. 30, hot dog.