KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for Septembert:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Sept. 1, Veggie Day, bingo and 50/50; Sept. 8, Cookie Day, bingo and 50/50; Sept. 13, center picnic at the Stumble Inn at 3 p.m.; Sept. 14, senior center picnic and outdoor senior games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 15, Fruit Day, bingo and 50/50; Sept. 22, Donut Day, bingo and 50/50; Sept. 29, Muffin Day, bingo and 50/50.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Sept. 5, center closed for Labor Day; Sept. 7, registration deadline for picnic and senior games; Sept. 14, senior center picnic and outdoor senior games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. Sept. 1, Cathi Rhodes as Patsy Cline at 10:30 a.m.; Sept. 7, registration deadline for picnic, senior games and 9/11 program; Sept. 8, set up for 9/11 program; Sept. 9, 9/11 program with Jimmy Swogger and Friends at 10:30 a.m.; Sept. 14, senior center picnic and outdoor senior games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. Sept. 7, registration deadline for picnic and senior games; Sept. 12, bingo at 10 a.m.; Sept. 13, Cookie Day; Sept. 14, senior center picnic and outdoor senior games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 19, bingo at 10 a.m.; Sept. 26, bingo at 10 a.m.; Sept. 27, panting on canvas with Christine Steele at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Sept. 1, Salisbury steak; Sept. 2, fiesta chicken burrito bowl; Sept. 5, centers closed; Sept. 6, pineapple glazed ham balls; Sept. 7, roast turkey; Sept. 8, beef stroganoff; Sept. 9, egg salad sandwich; Sept. 12, meatball hoagie; Sept. 13, chef salad; Sept. 14, picnic meal; Sept. 15, honey balsamic chicken; Sept. 16, smothered roast beef; Sept. 19, baked meatloaf; Sept. 20, sweet and sour chicken; Sept. 21, glazed ham; Sept. 22, beef shepherd’s pie; Sept. 23, tuna salad sandwich; Sept. 26, creamy chicken and biscuit; Sept. 27, BBQ pork ribette; Sept. 28, cheeseburger; Sept. 29, hot turkey sandwich; Sept. 30, beef lasagna.
