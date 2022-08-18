KITTANNING – State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Reps. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Abby Major (R-Ford City) will co-host a Senior Expo on Tuesday, Aug.23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire hall is located at 13126 State Route 422, Kittanning.

