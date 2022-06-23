KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners will hold a Household Hazardous Waste/Electronics Recycling Event on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armsdale Complex located on Route 85 in Kittanning.
Waste charges are calculated per pound.
Items to be collected include:
- Non-Video Display Electronics 40 cents per pound.
- Freon Containing Devices 60 cents per pound.
- Televisions and Monitors 60 cents per pound.
- Waste Paint $1.30 per pound.
- Universal Waste (i.e. batteries and bulbs) $1.60 per pound.
- Household Hazardous Waste $2 per pound.
- Propane Tanks $10 per unit
Due to COVID-19, the Department of Environmental Protection requires preregistration.
To preregister, go to nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ and click on the Armstrong County link.
As this is not a Hard to Recycle Day event, tires, scrap metal and large appliances will not be accepted.
For additional information, visit www.nobleenviro.com.