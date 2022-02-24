KITTANNING – On a day in which the Armstrong County commissioners celebrated a resident’s 104th birthday, they also offered up gifts to a pair of county organizations.
Leona Elizabeth Ruffaner, who celebrated her 104th birthday on Feb. 12, was on hand for the commissioners’ Feb. 17 meeting as the county officials issued a proclamation in honor of the Worthington-area native.
“Thank you; that’s wonderful!” she said after Leona Elizabeth Ruffaner Day was proclaimed in the county.
“I had a good life,” Ruffaner said, noting that the key to her longevity may have been the fact that she never smoked or drank in her life.
Ruffaner attended last week’s meeting at the county seat, bringing her original voter registration card with her. She said she served many years as a member of the Worthington Borough Board of Elections.
Born in 1918 to Roy and Mable Simmers, Ruffaner attended the Worthington-West Franklin High School, graduating in 1936. She married Greer Clair Ruffaner on Christmas Eve in 1941, and the couple had two children, Lynette and David. The family grew as three grandchildren were welcomed over the years, along with six great-grandchildren.
The commissioners noted that Ruffaner went to work after high school at the Craigsville Supply Store, later working at Henry’s Market in Worthington and then at the Children’s Shop in downtown Kittanning and the Franklin Village Mall.
Ruffaner recounted her time working at the old Craigsville store, noting that she had a long walk to work each day. She said the store operated back in the days when customers came in with their shopping lists, and the employees found their items.
“You went and got it for them,” Ruffaner said. “Nobody waited on themselves.
“That was a long time ago.”
Grants Awarded To Allegheny River
Development Corp. And Arts On
The Allegheny
Perhaps in anticipation for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian awarded two Marcellus Legacy grants last week to two tourism-related organizations.
A $15,000 grant was approved for the Allegheny River Development Corp. (ARDC) which raises money to keep the four upper Allegheny River locks open for recreation boat traffic each summer.
Lynda Pozzuto told the commissioners that it takes around $160,000 each year to keep the locks open, but that the investment is worth it to the many businesses in the county that count on tourism and river traffic.
“People don’t realize the trickle-down effect,” she said, noting that when the locks were closed in 2012 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, many county businesses were impacted.
The commissioners said they are in the third year of a four-year pledge that provides ARDC with $15,000 each year, and Pozzuto said that additional funding comes from the state. However, she noted that the state funding is reduced each year as ARDC works to become self-sustaining.
“This is an ongoing struggle for us,” she said. “This is really a never ending battle.”
She encouraged anyone to become a member of ARDC by making a $35 membership donation to the cause.
The commissioners said that the locks and river tourism are vital to the county.
“We understand the importance,” Fabian said.
Following the first check presentation, the commissioners also awarded a $5,000 grant to the Arts on the Allegheny organization, which holds concerts in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park each summer that attract thousands of visitors.
“We bring in nationally known bands to the amphitheater over and over again at no cost to the public,” volunteer Mary Ann Valasek said. “It’s become a very widespread attraction.”
She said that last year’s concert featured Blue’s Traveler, and that this year’s concert on July 23 will feature rock band Gin Blossoms, which hit it big in the early 1990s with hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “Follow You Down.”
Valasek said that a second show could be scheduled this summer if the group can raise enough money.
The commissioners said the two groups that received grants compliment each other, with the summertime concerts bringing out a lot of boaters.
“You’re getting boat traffic from Pittsburgh,” Fabian said of the riverfront shows.
Other Business
• The commissioners heard a request from Kiskiminetas Township officials for $125,000 from the county’s American Rescue Act funds to help pay for a sewerage project in the township. The commissioners said they would discuss the request with the county’s planning department to see what help the county could provide.
• Spurgeon Shilling of New Bethlehem, William Kronen of Freeport and John Bennett of Kittanning were reappointed to three-year terms on the county’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board.