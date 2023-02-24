KITTANNING – Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton recently announced the conviction of Adam Edward Stem, 38, of Apollo (Kiskiminetas Township), of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault, felonies of the first degree; and three counts of endangering the welfare of children, felonies of the third degree.
The commonwealth secured the conviction on all counts filed against Stem following a day-and-a-half long jury trial before Judge Chase G. McClister in the Court of Common Pleas of Armstrong County.
Stem was arrested in November 2020, following an investigation by Sergeant Tom Dessell, formerly of the Kiski Police Department. The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by Dessell into a report of a sexual assault of a minor at a residence in the township. After the initial report, the primary juvenile victim was forensically interviewed at Kay’s Cottage Child Advocacy Center. During the forensic interview, the child disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of the defendant, a relative. Siblings of the juvenile victim were also interviewed in the course of the investigation. Charges were filed as to the primary victim and his/her siblings.
The case was tried by First Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Lozzi. Jury selection took place on Monday, Feb. 6. The jury trial itself took place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9. The jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts after approximately one hour of deliberation.
At trial, prosecutors called the child victims, family members of the children, the forensic interviewer from Kay’s Cottage, Deana Kirkland, Armstrong County CYF caseworker Kylie Simmons, Dr. Karen Morris of A Child’s Place CAC, and Dessell as witnesses. Additionally, the jury was shown the video footage of the child victims’ forensic interviews along with anatomical diagrams the children completed to show where the defendant touched the child victim.
In response to the verdict, Charlton applauded the work of Lozzi as well as Dessell and Kirkland, the forensic interviewer.
“The children in our community are safer today because of the hard work and dedication of these individuals,” Charlton said.
Lozzi responded to the verdict by praising the children for their brave testimony: “These children have waited over two years for this day, and have never wavered. They testified bravely against a family member, which had to be extremely difficult for these children. I applaud the jury in this case for their swift conviction, as these children deserved justice.”
Dessell added that the investigation and prosecution of the case was a “great collaboration between Kay’s Cottage and the DA’s office, which brought justice and closure for the victims in the case.”
Upon motion of Lozzi, the judge revoked the defendant’s bond and ordered a sexual offenders assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.