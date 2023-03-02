KITTANNING – Armstrong County Democrats filled the room at the Kittanning Eagles last Saturday to hear from local and statewide candidates seeking their support this year.
County Democratic Chairman Chuck Pascal spoke of the importance of electing qualified judges to the statewide courts to make sure that workers and Constitutional rights are protected.
Superior Court Judge Dan McCaffery, who is running for the state Supreme Court, and Pittsburgh attorney Jill Beck, who is running for Superior Court, spoke to the attendees.
McCaffery, an Army veteran, is the only military veteran currently serving on Pennsylvania’s appellate courts. McCaffery has been a judge on the Superior Court since 2018, and prior to that was a judge and assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. He also worked for 16 years as a civil trial attorney. He is endorsed by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party for Supreme Court.
Beck is currently an attorney at a Pittsburgh law firm, and previously was an attorney who represented abused and neglected children at KidsVoice, a Pittsburgh non-profit organization. She spent 10 years as a law clerk under Judge Christine Donohue on the Superior and Supreme Courts of Pennsylvania. In that position, she drafted numerous decisions for criminal, civil, family, juvenile and orphans’ court cases, just as she would do as a judge. She is endorsed by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party for Superior Court.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia delivered the keynote address, and thanked attendees for their help in electing Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. John Fetterman last fall. Former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale also addressed the crowd.
Also speaking at the breakfast were candidates for Armstrong County commissioner. Incumbent commissioner Pat Fabian, as well as candidates Bob Bellas and Rich Farah, asked for support of those in attendance, as did candidate for Armstrong County register and recorder, Calvin Creighton.
Pascal thanked several labor unions who were in attendance for their support of the Democratic Party, and also introduced candidates for local municipal office, school board and magisterial district judge who were in attendance.