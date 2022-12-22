KITTANNING – Armstrong County rolled a Lucky 7 last week as officials approved the 2023 budget that holds tax levels even for the seventh straight year.
“Seven years, no tax increase. That’s pretty awesome,” Commissioner Don Myers said as he and fellow commissioner Jason Renshaw gave final approval to the spending plan. Commissioner Pat Fabian was absent from the meeting.
The final budget differed minimally from the county’s preliminary budget that was advertised in November, according to chief administrator Aaron Poole. He noted that the final $24,918,750 budget was only around $41,000 different from early numbers. Poole attributed the difference mostly to finalization of health insurance costs.
While taxes were held once again for county taxpayers, officials noted that the budget is balanced by dipping into the county’s reserve fund to the tune of just over $2 million.
Citing rising costs, and noting that the employee health care expenses “were a challenge,” Myers thanked everyone who worked on the budget from all county departments.
“That is a demonstration of fiscally responsible spending by everyone,” he said. “Ultimately, we are responsible to the taxpayers.”
Following the budget’s adoption at their Dec. 15 meeting, the commissioners also received some good news in the form of a bid opening for construction of the new Armstrong Conservation District building.
Brent Young, president and CEO of Young and Associates, an engineering firm based in Indiana, Pa., said that the construction bids for the project actually came in around $100,000 under original estimates.
He said that the new building to be constructed at the county’s Armsdale property along Route 85 in Rayburn Township, will house not only the conservation district, but the Penn State Cooperative Extension, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Services Administration.
Young explained that the new building will be under 10,000 square feet, and also feature a large common area for group meetings. Plans are for construction to begin in March, with the agencies moving into their new home in October.
Bids opened at last Thursday’s meeting included four contracts, one each for general construction, mechanical construction, plumbing and electrical.
The apparent low-bidder for general construction was CNC Construction of Penn Run, with a base bid of $1,384,000. For the mechanical contract, Hranec Sheet Metal of Uniontown submitted the apparent low bid of $295,000.
The low bidder for the plumbing contract appears to be Woodside Plumbing of Kittanning, which submitted a bid of $120,000. And Mashan Inc. of Home was the only bidder for the electrical contract, with a cost of $748,500.
The bids were tabled for review.
Other Business
• The commissioners made an announcement in memory of Corporal Joseph Rodney Chapman of Freeport who died on Dec. 4 at the age of 101. They noted that Champan served during World War II in Germany, was taken prisoner by the Nazis and escaped, was wounded several times, and received the Purple Heart, among other awards and medals. Returning home, Chapman worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and efforts are being made to name the Post Office in Freeport after him.
• The commissioners recognized Probation Department employee Pam Bundy upon her retirement after 18 years of service.
• Alice Bentron of Kittanning, Debbie Ortmann of Worthington and Armstrong County Veterans Affairs Director Kathy Rashlich were appointed to the county’s Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board.
• The following were reappointed to two-year terms on the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Committee: Kathy Snyder of Kittanning, Philip Tack of Worthington and Ed Cutts of Ford City.