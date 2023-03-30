KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Republican Committee held its Spring Banquet at the Belmont Complex in East Franklin Township on March 23.
With a capacity crowd, fellow Armstrong County Republicans, and various dignitaries from around Western Pennsylvania, heard from keynote speaker, Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity.
Garrity, a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and businesswoman, provided an overview of the state’s financial picture, and she also talked to the importance of the upcoming statewide judicial races.
Also speaking at the event was Pennsylvania Superior Court candidate Maria Battista of Clarion County, who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. She gave an overview of her campaign, and showed her support for the other three PAGOP endorsed judicial candidates — Carolyn Carluccio for the state Supreme Court, Judge Harry Smail for the state Superior Court and Megan Martin for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.
Battista discussed the importance of electing conservative judges who will not legislate from the bench, who are fair and impartial, and who will uphold the law and Constitution as written. Battista cited her 15-plus years of experience in civil, criminal and administrative law, as well as being a former assistant district attorney.
The crowd also heard remarks from state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) who gave a state legislative update.
Master of ceremonies for the event was Jon Marietta, who currently serves as the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds and radio talk show host (aka Hillbilly Jon) out of Uniontown.
Also during the event, Marietta gave a call out to all of the 24 county and local Republican candidates in attendance.
County GOP chairwoman Darlene Iseman said the event was a huge success, giving many thanks to those who volunteered to assist with the effort, and for the numerous donations.
The ACRC will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Living Water Church in Kittanning. At the meeting, Anthony Shea will review both the mail-in ballot and absentee ballot request processes.
For more information, contact Iseman at darleneiseman@yahoo.com, county vice chairwoman Darlene Smail at (724) 902-2244 or Shea at ashea247@comcast.net.