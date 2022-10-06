HARRISBURG – The Armstrong County Republican Committee Leadership team attended the fall Pennsylvania Republican Conference in Harrisburg Sept. 23-24.
Members of the county committee in attendance were Chairwoman Darlene Iseman, Vice Chairwoman/State Committeewoman Darlene Smail and State Committeeman Anthony Shea.
The Armstrong Leadership team, along with their statewide counterparts, joined together to overview strategy for the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Both Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for governor, met individually with the county chairs and state committee members, as well as spoke to the group on their plans to move the state and country forward with a focus on the economy, crime and energy.
At the end of the event, Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas gave a short tribute to recognize the late state Rep. Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City).
“Mr. Pyle was a great patriot and all around good guy and will be missed,” Tabas said.
Those interested in participating in the Armstrong County Republican Committee or obtaining campaign signs or literature for the upcoming election may attend the next County Committee meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Belmont Complex at 415 Butler Road, Kittanning.
During the upcoming committee meeting, Joyce Haas from the PA Protect the Vote group will provide poll watcher training.
For additional information, contact Darlene Isman at darleneiseman@yahoo.com, Darlene Smail at (724) 902-2244 or Anthony Shea at ashea247@comcast.net.