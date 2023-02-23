KITTANNING – Republican State Committee members and county chairpeople from across Pennsylvania converged on Hershey for the PAGOP Winter meeting Feb. 3-4.
At the meeting, the PA GOP selected the judicial candidates that it would endorse this year. All the attending PAGOP members had the opportunity to hear from each judicial candidate multiple times between the Friday and Saturday activities.
As the last order of business of the two-day event, each State Committee member, county chairperson and state level PAGOP member participated in a roll call vote to select an endorsed candidate for each open judicial position.
For Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Carolyn Carluccio was selected as the endorsed candidate.
Judge Harry Smail and Judge Maria Battista were selected as the endorsed candidates for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
For the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, Megan Martin was selected as the endorsed candidate.
Also during the event, Armstrong County’s Darlene Iseman authored a resolution that was adopted by the PAGOP to honor the late state Rep. Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City) who died last year.
“The Armstrong County Republican Committee is now calling on all Armstrong County Republicans to come out and support the endorsed judicial candidates by signing their petitions,” a press release from the local party states.
A petition signing event, open to all county and local candidates, as well as for the endorsed judicial candidates, is being hosted by Gilpin Township precinct committee members Ashley Coudriet, Charlie Stull, Megan Shea and Anthony Shea. The event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon at the Portage Inn in Leechburg.
The next Armstrong County Republican Committee meeting is set for Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Living Water Church in Kittanning. At the next meeting, Anthony Shea will provide a tutorial on the mail-in ballot process.
For more information, contact Iseman at darleneiseman@yahoo.com, Shea at ashea247@comcast.net, or Darlene Smail at (724) 902-2244.