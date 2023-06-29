KITTANNING – The Armstrong Center for Community Learning (ACCL) held a luncheon on June 20 to congratulate the recipients of the 2023 Ralph and Mary Lou McAllister Scholarship and First-Annual ACCL Postsecondary Scholarship.
The annual McAllister Scholarships are awarded to students who reside within the greater Ford City area and are pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
The annual ACCL Postsecondary Scholarships are awarded to students throughout Armstrong County who are enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution.
Of the 10 students awarded scholarships, seven students are returning to college, and three students are 2023 high school graduates entering a college or university during the Fall 2023 semester.
The ACCL awarded 10 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 each to the following students:
- Hannah Baker, Ford City — Slippery Rock University.
- Abigail Burk, Ford City — Paul Smith’s College.
- Mackenzie Egley, Shelocta — Carlow University.
- Nicholas Gavran, Ford City — Penn State University.
- Chloe Hankey, Ford City — Westminster College.
- Annalee Moorhead, Kittanning, — Butler County Community College.
- Cadin Olsen, Ford City — University of Pennsylvania.
- Sydney Spang, Ford City — Pennsylvania Western (Clarion) University.
- Rachel Stockdill, Ford City — Seton Hill University.
- Abigail Yankasky, Ford City — Penn State University.