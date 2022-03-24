FORD CITY – The Armstrong County Industrial Development Council (ACIDC) has announced the sale of 30 acres of riverfront property in Ford City Borough to two local businesses for building expansions, for a total price tag of $630,000.
BelleFlex Technologies LLC and Projectile Tube Cleaning Inc purchased 10 and 20 acres respectively. The ACIDC had purchased the property from the borough in order to market it for economic growth.
“ACIDC has been working hard to increase economic growth in Armstrong County, so it’s good to see this deal come to fruition,” said Donald Myers, Armstrong County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
Myers and commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian are all members of the ACIDC Board of Directors.
“We’re happy to see this property being put into productive use once again,” Renshaw said.
The vacant property is located on the former Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company (PPG) site.
“Utilizing acreage for development at this site is something the ACIDC can really get behind, and we are happy to have had this type of collaboration with the borough to make it possible,” Fabian said.