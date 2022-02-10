KITTANNING – Armstrong County sold its health center in Kittanning to a private company several years ago, but now finds itself having to deal with old documents from the facility.
At their meeting on Feb. 3, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian discussed what can be done with the archived records that are still being stored at the old health center in Kittanning.
Officials said the current owners of the facility have asked the county to get rid of the records being stored at the downtown Kittanning site, giving the county until the end of March to relocate the old files.
County chief administrator Aaron Poole said that the county never took possession of all the records, noting that while some files must be retained, others need to be shredded.
Fabian said that the commissioners discussed using county staff on weekends and overtime to shred the documents and relocate other files to a county owned building, but that because of the pandemic, having outside people in the health center was likely not the best idea.
Instead, the commissioners approved a $7,800 contract with Iron Mountain Information Management to destroy the files in the coming weeks.
Poole said that funding for the effort will come from the county’s Records Improvement Fund, and that the committee that oversees the fund recommended hiring the outside company to handle the work.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for Cowanshannock Township, “aimed at encouraging new development and construction” in the municipality.
County planner Brigid Beatty explained that the program will offer tax breaks over the next 10 years for new development in the township. She said that Cowanshannock Township officials, as well as Armstrong School District’s board, had adopted the measure already.
Other Business
• A contract was approved with Tim Fouse Excavating of Kittanning for a waterline replacement project along Bishop Hill and Coal Street in Manor Township. Officials said Fouse was the low-bidder with a cost of $247,460. Nine bids were received for the project.
• The commissioners tabled approval of a $15,000 donation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Allegheny River Development Corp.