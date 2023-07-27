KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will host a quilt show July 30, Aug. 3, and Aug. 5-6.
The quilt show will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30; 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 5-6.
Quilts will be displayed by Country Quilters of Dayton, Armstrong County Arts Council and local quilters.
The society is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
This event is free and open to the public.
Parking is available behind the museum and on Vine Street.
For more information, contact the society at achgs300@gmail.com.