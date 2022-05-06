CLARION – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is recognizing National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 10. This awareness holiday aims to raise public awareness about an urgent problem: people are dying at alarming rates due to illegally made fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid.
DEA officials report a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose. Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths.
Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public. Counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly. These fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors. Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).
AICDAC offers Narcan trainings to local agencies, businesses, and individuals. These optional trainings provide information about what the medication is, how it works, and how to administer. Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit. Individuals can still receive a free Narcan kit without training by calling any AICDAC office location. In addition to training, AICDAC also has permanent, wall mounted Narcan boxes available that hold several kits. The boxes are offered to organizations and businesses to hang in their establishments for free. The purpose of these boxes is to aide a bystander in the process of saving the life of a victim of an opioid overdose.
The AICDAC prevention department also works with Clarion County’s Overdose Task Force and Clarion Drug Free Coalition groups. The members work to reduce and prevent substance use within the community. Working on multiple fronts, Clarion Drug Free Coalition strives to tackle the substance abuse issue within Clarion County by a comprehensive approach including many programs and strategies that are free to the public.
If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, please call 814-226-6350. All services are free and confidential.