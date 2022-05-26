KITTANNING – More than a week after the primary election on May 17, Armstrong County officials confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that they continue to look into the report of an incident at one of the county’s polling places.
James Webb, director of elections for the county, said that while most everything went well on election day, and that voter turnout at 30 percent was well above the usual for an off-year primary, there was a report of threats being made toward a poll worker at the Manor Township South polling location.
Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian said that the female poll worker was reportedly verbally assaulted by a male voter, behavior he described as unacceptable.
“We do have their backs,” he said of the county’s poll workers, who sign up for the job at minimal pay.
Webb added that poll workers are not there as Republicans or Democrats, but there to provide an important community service. He said incidents like these make it even more difficult to find people willing to do the job.
“It’s definitely an unfortunate event,” commissioner Don Myers said. “We do appreciate them and their time.”
Fabien said that the county’s Board of Elections and its director of elections would investigate the matter.
“We’re taking it very seriously,” he said.
On Wednesday, the county’s chief administrator Aaron Poole noted that while the investigation is still ongoing, it appeared as if the poll worker has indicted that she will not press charges.