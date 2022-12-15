KITTANNING – After sounding off in a story in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, corrections officers at the Armstrong County Jail confronted county commissioners and prison board members last Thursday about the ongoing understaffing and mandated overtime issues at the Rayburn Township lockup.
Turning out in numbers at the Dec. 8 Prison Board meeting, corrections officers (CO) and union representatives challenged Commissioner Don Myers, who commented at a recent meeting that staffing levels at the jail had improved and were close to being fully staffed.
Corrections officer Matt Hassa, who also serves as vice president of Teamsters Local 538, said that staffing at the jail has been going down since August.
“Our numbers have not gone up,” he told the prison board, which includes Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, as well as President Judge James Panchik, District Attorney Katie Charlton, Sheriff Frank Pitzer and Controller Myra Miller.
Hassa said that full staffing would be 40 full-time officers. Instead, he said, as of Dec. 7, the jail was working with 32 full-time officers on its roster, but three were on leave. He noted that two of those officers did not plan to return to work at all.
The jail was short by 31 shifts last week, Hassa told the Prison Board.
“We need help out there,” he said, noting that many officers are working double shifts routinely, including a female CO who recently was mandated to work five double shifts in a row. “It’s unsafe, it’s unhealthy, and that’s why we’re losing people.”
Warden Jessica Hicks pointed out that Hassa and others have voluntarily taken overtime and double shifts.
“I’m not saying we don’t need help, because we do,” she said.
“I picked up a lot of shifts to help the guys out so they can go home,” Hassa countered. “We have way too much overtime.”
The warden noted an improvement in that overtime numbers went down recently. She also said that every effort is being made by jail administration to find new workers. Hicks also pointed out that the jail recently hired two new officers who will soon begin work, and continues to go through applications.
“We’re hiring pretty much everyone who walks in the door,” she said, adding that the county was moving toward reducing the age of new officers to 18 to hopefully attract more people to the jobs.
“Your best champion you’ve had is sitting right here,” Myers said, pointing to the warden. “It is being done every day, every week, every month.”
Myers, who serves as chairman of the Prison Board, said that the staffing problem isn’t unique to Armstrong County’s jail.
“Every jail is having these problems,” he said. “Many are in the same situation.”
Hassa contended that he knows a female corrections officer in Jefferson County who has been mandated fewer double shifts in the past two years than he has been mandated in the past two weeks. He said that while the warden is doing her best to attract and retain officers, “for her to succeed, she needs your help.”
“Your comments ... haven’t fallen on deaf ears,” Fabian said, explaining that the county has been looking at various strategies to assist the officers, including moving all inmates into one pod at the jail, lowering the age requirement for new hires, and the possibility of purchasing computer tablets to keep inmates occupied.
Former corrections officer Anthony Shea questioned the board if it felt the understaffing at the jail had become a safety issue.
“Do you believe their safety is in jeopardy right now?” he asked.
Fabian and Myers said that safety is always a concern, regardless of where the county employees work.
“Businesses are short-staffed everywhere,” Myers said. “Where’s your magic bullet to find the people?”
Hassa said that the state fixed its shortages at state prisons by boosting pay for officers, a claim that Fabian challenged. He said the state still has 800 open positions, and that the pay raises the state offered were less than what Armstrong County offered in the current contract for corrections officers.
At that point, Myers said that if the discussion was turning to pay, then the public meeting was not the proper forum for contract issues. The board’s labor attorney agreed.
Hassa said that he didn’t ask for contract negotiations, “I asked for your help.”