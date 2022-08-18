KITTANNING – A large contingent of Armstrong County Jail corrections officers, union representatives and other supporters told the county’s Prison Board last week that they can’t go on much longer with mandatory overtime, shorthanded shifts and low wages.
Normally held in the county commissioners’ conference room in the courthouse annex in Kittanning, the Aug. 11 Prison Board meeting moved to the much roomier main courtroom in the courthouse in order to accommodate everyone who turned out in support of the corrections officers.
Calling on the Prison Board to treat its corrections officers with “respect and dignity,” Teamsters Local 538 labor attorney Amanda Bundick called on members to boost pay levels soon — not only to retain the officers that have been “going above and beyond” at the county lockup, but in an effort to attract more people to fill the many openings at the jail.
“The corrections officers don’t have anymore to give,” she said, “but the county does.”
Bundick said that the county jail is struggling to operate with 34 full-time officers (with two on sick leave), which is down from the fully-staffed 40 full-time level. Many part-time positions are also vacant.
The shortages have forced the jail to mandate overtime, with some officers working as many as three or four double shifts each week.
Bundick contended that the county commissioners have said that they can’t just give raises because of the union contracts involved. She said the union is always in favor of its members making more money.
“Not once has the bargaining unit been contacted by the county,” she said.
Bundick explained that when the current three-year contract was signed in March 2022, it was retroactive to cover 2021 through 2023. At the time it was signed, she said, senior employees agreed to lower raises so that starting salaries could be increased to attract new recruits. She said that they were also promised COVID-related bonuses that never materialized.
Noting that the issues are not the fault of the jail’s warden, Bundick said the county needs to quickly provide raises for current employees, boost pay levels for new hires, pay the employees their promised COVID bonuses, and increase safety measures at the jail to eliminate consecutive double shifts, and to implement rest periods and triple pay for extreme circumstances.
She also said that some of the more senior officers have given up vacation time so that younger officers can take off, and that all officers have given up a lot of time with their families due to the staff shortages.
Prison Board chair Don Myers, who serves as county commissioner, cautioned Bundick that the public meeting was not a contract negotiation session.
“We have the utmost respect for all our staff,” he said, noting that officials have an obligation to taxpayers to look at all alternatives. He also said that the county increased starting pay for officers by nearly 20 percent with the current contract. “We do what the county can afford.”
President Judge James Panchik, who serves on the Prison Board, said that the complaints were directed at the board of commissioners, and that the county courts have spoken out on behalf of the corrections officers.
“The court has gone to bat for them,” he said. “My concern is for your safety and the inmates.”
Pointing to employee shortages across the state, Myers said that he has been told that employee morale at the jail is better now than in years.
Bundick affirmed that the complaints were directed at the commissioners, but said she and the union were told to address the issues at the Prison Board meeting after meetings with the commissioners had been called off.
“This is the forum we were given,” she said.
Union stead Matt Hassa told the board that the increase in pay for starting officers did not translate into new hires.
“It didn’t work,” he said, pointing to officers regularly working double shifts. “When do you sleep? When do you see your family? We’re getting mandated — forced to stay.”
Hassa explained that the officers are doing everything they can to keep the jail running as it should.
“We need help,” he said. “We need to sit down and get something done.”
Jeff Bailey, who serves on the negotiation team for the union, said nearby county jails such as the one in Clarion County are not experiencing the same problems as Armstrong. He said employees there were given bonuses and pay raises. He urged the Prison Board members to reach out to other counties to see what they are doing that is working.
After their allotted time for public comment, Myers cut off the conversation. Bundick and the union members asked to meet with the commissioners following the meeting, and a session was held behind closed doors.
Yesterday (Wednesday), Bundick said she was hopeful that the issues would be addressed at the county’s Salary Board meeting that morning.
“The union is working hard to get the county to pay these hard working men and women wages commensurate with the incredibly difficult work they perform as well as recognize their loyalty and sacrifice during the height of the pandemic,” she said.
Following the Salary Board meeting, county officials said the issues were not addressed because the union provided its information Tuesday afternoon, and not in time to be added to the agenda due to state Sunshine laws that require the agenda to be posted publicly 24 hours before the meeting.