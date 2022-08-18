Prison Board
CORRECTIONS OFFICERS and representatives from their Teamsters union voiced concerns last week to the Armstrong County Prison Board regarding staffing, wages and more at the county lockup.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

KITTANNING – A large contingent of Armstrong County Jail corrections officers, union representatives and other supporters told the county’s Prison Board last week that they can’t go on much longer with mandatory overtime, shorthanded shifts and low wages.

Normally held in the county commissioners’ conference room in the courthouse annex in Kittanning, the Aug. 11 Prison Board meeting moved to the much roomier main courtroom in the courthouse in order to accommodate everyone who turned out in support of the corrections officers.

