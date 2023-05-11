KITTANNING – A full agenda at last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners included a slate of four proclamations, including those honoring local EMS workers, along with correctional officers and employees at the county jail.
“It never stops, never has a holiday,” commissioner Don Myers said as the commissioners proclaimed May 21-27 as National EMS Week.
Officials noted that not only do the county’s six EMS departments (and the seven EMS services that offer mutual aid in the county) operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but they are often shorthanded when it comes to staff these days.
“They do an amazing job,” Armstrong County Sheriff Frank Pitzer added, noting that his department tries to back up emergency calls when they can in order to make sure EMS staff are safe.
Myers, along with fellow commissioners Pat Fabian and Jason Renshaw, also proclaimed May 7-13 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, crediting Armstrong County Jail warden Jessica Hicks for all of her efforts as well.
“It starts at the top,” Myers said of the warden.
Hicks said that those who work at the jail provide an essential function for the county, and do it while also being shortstaffed with mandated hours of overtime.
“I just want to thank them for all they do at our facility,” Hicks said of her employees. “They’ve all been doing a lot of hard work.”
The May 4 meeting started off with two additional proclamations — celebrating May as both Mental Health Awareness Month and Older Americans Month.
Thirty-one percent of Armstrong County residents are age 60 and older, said Janet Talerico, director of the county’s Area Agency on Aging.
“They’re still actively involved,” she said, noting that more than 95 percent of seniors in the county live independently.
Through its 12 senior centers, Armstrong County provides many activities for older residents, along with nurse visits and a place they can meet to socialize. The centers also offer up around 4,000 hot meals each month.
For Mental Health Awareness Month, Tammy Calderone, director fo the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, told the commissioners that the group’s annual Recovery Fest will be held May 25 in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature various vendors, doors and other activities, giving participants a chance to learn about the services available in the county.
Calderone said that the month is also being used to highlight the need for an increase in state funding for mental health services. She said that the state cut funding in 2013, and there have not been any increases since that time.
“It’s in the governor’s budget, so hopefully that will get passed,” she said.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved several donations from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund, including $5,000 for the Armstrong Center for Community Learning, $1,000 for the Cadogan Field and Stream group’s upcoming trout fishing derby, $1,000 for the Patterson Run Youth Fishing Project, and $500 for the Alliance for Nonprofit Resources and its annual Recovery Day coming up in Kittanning.
• Approval was given for a local funding match of $11,205 for the Mid-County Transit Authority.
• After months of discussion and debate, the commissioners approved a contract with IC Solutions which will provide computer tablets for inmates at the Armstrong County Jail. Warden Jessica Hicks said that currently, the jail only has one computer available to inmates to access the law library and other resources. The new tablets will not only provide the law library access, but other educational content, video conference abilities and more. Some of the services will be free for inmates, while other options can be paid for by the inmates themselves.
• A new three-year contract was approved with the Armstrong Court Association of Professional Employees, which represents the county’s probation officers. The new pact includes an $18 starting pay rate, and a 3 percent raise each year of the agreement, which runs retroactively from 2002 to 2024.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Bid4Assets, a company that will allow the county to offer an online bidding component for sheriff sales.
• The following people were reappointed to three-year terms on the Belmont Complex Advisory Board: Richard Depner of Kittanning, Gary Pinkerton of NuMine, Lisa Pongrantz Gray of Kittanning, Donald Poorman of Kittanning and Mary Turner of Freeport.