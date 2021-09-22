KITTANNING – With the local swimming pools closed for the season, Armstrong County officials last week attempted to cool off the heated online conversation regarding rumors that the county commissioners had already decided to permanently close and fill in the Belmont Complex pool.
At their meeting on Sept. 16, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian said there was no truth to the tales being spun online by “keyboard warriors” about the permanent Belmont closure, and they assured the handful of residents at the meeting, as well as those who had seen the Facebook firestorm, that they have been working for months to come up with a new plan for the old pool near the county seat.
“No decision has been made to close the pool,” Myers said leading into the public comment section of last week’s meeting. The commissioners spent the next half hour going over the situation to head off what they knew were going to be comments of concern from those at the meeting.
Myers said that the 61-year old Belmont pool is “pretty much shot.”
Officials explained that the pool has been leaking water for several years to the tune of about 4,000 gallons per day. This year, however, that amount doubled to around 8,000 gallons per day.
And it’s no easy fix, they said, pointing to the fact that when the pool was built in 1960, all the underground water pipes were encased in cement. Belmont manager Gary Montebell explained that when the county looked into replacing the piping several years ago, the cost estimates then came in between $300,000 to $600,000.
Knowing the problems, and also knowing that the county can’t realistically sell the property without paying back millions of dollars in state grants that have been used at the site over the years, the commissioners said they brought in Mecall Services in May to start looking at options for the Belmont site.
Fabian said that the county conducted a feasibility study of the entire Belmont Complex in 2016-2017, including the ice rink complex adjacent to the pool. At the time, the county made the decision to make needed upgrades at the ice rink in order to keep it running because that facility is profitable. But, by focusing on the ice rink, the pool was put on the back burner.
“Our goal was never to kick the can down the road,” Fabian said, noting that the commissioners want to address the pool issues now.
Myers said that in the past few months, the county has begun looking into grant opportunities to fund the pool project. He said that state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) has already been involved and is on board to help.
However, Myers cautioned that without state support to fund the project, the county won’t be able to do much with the limited funds it has.
“We can’t burden the taxpayers with a $2 million or $4 million project,” he said. “It’s going to take some time and planning.”
Renshaw said the commissioners have been looking into ideas for the pool area, and they’re open to new ideas as well.
“It’s your pool; it’s not our pool,” he said, adding that just like with the ice rink several years ago, the county is faced with a big decision. “And there’s still an ice rink.”
Instead of escalating rumors on Facebook, the commissioners also urged residents to talk directly with the commissioners, either at meetings or contacting them to share ideas.
“Come see us; get it from the horse’s mouth,” Myers said.
A representative from Mecall Services was at last week’s meeting with preliminary designs for possible work at the Belmont site. One drawing shows an outdoor deck hockey rink and splash pad area on the site of the current large pool, with a new, smaller swimming pool farther down on the property.
He said that rather than spend a couple million dollars to rehab the existing 61-year-old pool, the county would be better served by using that money to build a new pool.
“These are just preliminary ideas,” Renshaw pointed out, also noting that since the original pool was built in 1960, a lot has changed. Back then, officials said, there were more kids in the area in need of a place to cool off; now, with fewer kids in the area, the youngsters today have air conditioning, back yard swimming pools and many other things to keep them busy in the summer.
Montebell also said that while the pool is packed when the weather is hot and sunny, bad weather, or even the threat of rain, can keep people away.
Those attending the meeting, including Janice Reeseman, said they were glad to hear the information from the commissioners. They also offered ideas for the pool, including longer evening hours, lower admission rates and the need to form a Friends of the Pool group.
The commissioners welcomed people to get involved, and asked them to urge their state representatives to support the project.
“They can be part of the solution,” Myers said of state officials who hold the best chance of finding funding for the project. “I don’t want to put a Band Aid on it, I want to fix it.”
“Their job is to bring funding back here,” Fabian added.
He also cautioned that while supporters for the pool have been vocal in recent days, “there are just as many people on the opposite side of this issue” who don’t want to see county tax dollars used for the project.
“We are committed to coming up with a solution to this issue,” Fabian said.
“Good things are going to happen,” Myers concluded. “I have no doubt that we’ll solve this problem.”