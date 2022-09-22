KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will host a presentation about General Ulysses S. Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign in October.
The program, featuring Kenneth Serfass as General Grant, will be held on the museum’s lawn at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Members of the 62nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Living History Family will also be present, and the museum will be open for tours.
Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the program on the lawn.
Admission is free, and there is free parking along Vine and McKean streets and in the back of the museum via the North Grant Avenue entrance.