KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will host a presentation about General Ulysses S. Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign in October.

The program, featuring Kenneth Serfass as General Grant, will be held on the museum’s lawn at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

