KITTANNING – Scammers who pray on the elderly have been increasing in recent years, explained Armstrong County officials who last week declared June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the county.
“We’re getting more reports,” said Janet Talerico, executive director of the county’s Area Agency on Aging, noting that many elder abuse cases are very complicated, especially those that deal with financial exploitation of elderly residents.
Over the past year, the county has handled 204 reports of elder abuse involving residents age 60 and older. On average of about 17 cases per month, officials said reports involve scams, physical abuse, verbal abuse, self neglect and financial exploitation.
Talerico noted that callers can remain anonymous when they report elder abuse.
She also said that while one in 10 seniors will experience some kind of abuse, many cases go unreported. She said that the Area Agency on Aging works hand-in-hand with HAVIN (Helping All Victims In Need) to handle the caseload.
“We have a very experienced team,” Talerico said.
Many of the cases involve abuse from the senior’s caregiver, she said, adding that her agency can get caregivers the help they need as well.
“Sometimes it’s just the caregiver is burned out,” she said.
In the proclamation approved at the June 15 meeting by county commissioners Don Myers and Jason Renshaw, it states that nationally, older adults lose an estimated $2.6 billion to $36.5 billion annually due to elder financial abuse and exploitation.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved a $5,000 allocation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy fund to help Parker City with its upcoming sesquicentennial celebration.
The city council, and Parker mayor DuWayne Amsler, submitted a request for funding to help pay for events on July 15 as part of the city’s 150th anniversary.
Their request letter states that festivities will be held at the city’s community park, and include a parade, car cruise, fireworks and the opening of a 50-year-old time capsule.
The Parker officials noted that they have raised $11,000 so far for a new electronic message board sign, as well as $2,500 for fireworks. Their request states that their goal is to raise $25,848 for the sign and festivities.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed June 27 as Charles “Charlie” George Day in the county, in honor of the 100th birthday of the Apollo-area resident.
• They also presented certificates of recognition to county employees Marcy Uncapher (30 years), Todd Keagle (24 years) and to longtime Armstrong School District educator Angelo Turco, who marked 50 years of teaching in the district.
• Approval was given for a lease agreement with Alpha Management Group, which will operate the pro shop in the county-owned Belmont ice arena through 2026.