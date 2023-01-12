KITTANNING – In looking back over 2022, Armstrong County officials recently said they were pleased with the progress seen in the county, particularly with the RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park (formerly known as Northpointe) in South Buffalo Township.
Last year, the Armstrong County Industrial Development Council (ACIDC), charged by the county commissioners in developing the park, signed a deal with a land developer for the development of 25 acres for new housing and a retail component. A projected 90 homes is anticipated, with at least an additional 100 more homes possible. Also, the ACIDC sold 10 acres of property to RIDC for the construction of two 30,000-square-feet light industrial buildings. Both the first phase of the housing development and construction of one of the light manufacturing buildings will break ground this spring.
Other successes at the Innovation Park include the sale of a 2-acre lot to Involta LLC for a future expansion and the renovation of the ACIDC-owned Tech Center building, where the ACIDC converted more than 6,000-square-feet of vacant office space to light manufacturing to meet the ever-growing needs of Brunk Industries, which located to the building in 2021.
In other news, at its West Hills Industrial Park in East Franklin, the ACIDC sold 3.5 acres to a local consulting/surveying firm, which plans to construct a 6,000-square-foot building. ACIDC also sold another 3.5-acre lot to a start-up company, which intends to construct a 7,500-square-foot facility.
The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners said it is pleased with the accelerated activity.
“Since we have come on to the ACIDC board, we (County Board of Commissioners) have made it known that it is our desire to grow and market our available properties like never before. We have loosened restrictions and regulations within our industrial parks, which has created a development friendly environment that created a momentum not seen in over 45 years — very, very exciting!” said Commissioner Don Myers.
Commissioner Jason Renshaw agreed, noting that commercial development is also happening elsewhere in the county.
“We are really pleased to see increased development in our industrial parks and to see the growth occurring in our boroughs too,” Renshaw said.
Outside of its Industrial parks, the ACIDC sold 30 acres of riverfront property in Ford City Borough to two local businesses for building expansions. BelleFlex Technologies LLC and Projectile Tube Cleaning Inc., purchased 10 acres and 20 acres respectively.
Just recently, the ACIDC purchased two vacant blighted buildings — the old high school in Apollo and a commercial building on North McKean Street in Kittanning — with the intent to demolish the buildings while working with private entities to redevelop the properties into a productive use.
Community Initiatives
Significant investments were also made in 2022 in improving water and sewer infrastructure in Armstrong County.
The county commissioners invested more than $1 million in public infrastructure, giving improved water/sewage to more than 500 residents in Cadogan, East Franklin, Plumcreek, Kittanning, Kiski, Manor, Cowanshannock and South Buffalo townships.
The county, in partnership with Armstrong Trails secured millions in funding to acquire the 14-mile Kiski Junction Railroad rail corridor for expansion of the Armstrong Trail designed to spark positive economic impacts for the boroughs of Freeport, Ford City and Leechburg.
Commissioner Pat Fabian commented on what these investments mean for the county: “These ongoing infrastructure investments are key to continued development, economic growth, revitalization and livability within our communities.”
In addition, the county secured over $1 million for the continued revitalization efforts for improved streetscapes in Kittanning Borough.
Through its housing programs, the county was able to assist in 22 home improvement projects. These programs aid residents in financial need who otherwise would have been unable to make the needed repairs on their own. The county also assisted Armstrong Habitat for Humanity in the demolition of two vacant, blighted residential dwellings in Kittanning Borough, which has enabled Habitat to move forward with construction of new housing for families on those sites.