KITTANNING – Medical services appeared to be the theme of last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, as officials not only proclaimed May 15-21 as National EMS Week, but the commissioners also approved a resolution related to ACMH Hospital’s $11 million cancer center project.
With a number of representatives from emergency medical services in the county on hand, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian issued the EMS proclamation, saying that it was appropriate to “recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers” and to remind people that “every day EMS personnel are readily available to respond, support and care for the needs of the communities.”
Renshaw thanked the first responders present, noting that their efforts are often under appreciated.
“You’re the first ones there,” he said in times of emergency.
Randy Thomas, director of operations for the Citizens Ambulance Service, said that the biggest challenges for EMS providers are revenues, recruitment, retention and recognition.
“Keeping up on our personnel needs was hard,” he said of the toll the pandemic has taken on ambulance services.
Fabian said EMS issues are among the top concerns for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), and that the group continues to bring attention to EMS needs across the state.
“It’s gotten a lot of attention,” he said. “We will continue to do that.”
At their May 19 meeting, the commissioners also adopted a resolution approving the issuance of $8 million in financing for the Armstrong County Hospital Authority.
The authority’s note counsel said that the $8 million in tax exempt financing will go toward the hospital’s $11 million project to renovate and expand the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center. He said that the county’s approval is just a legal formality, and that the county has no liability with regard to the borrowing.
The commissioners also had to approve an extension for the authority, which was created in 1990 and set to run for 50 years. Because the new debt won’t be paid off until two years after the authority is set to expire in 2040, the commissioners extended the authority for another 50 years.
Other Business
• The commissioners also proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Tammy Calderone, administrator for the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, said that there has not only been an increase in awareness for mental health issues, but an increase in needs in the local area.
“Our providers are doing all that they can to keep with our increased demand,” she said, noting that the group will host its annual awareness event in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park on June 23.
• Noting that the Cove Run Road project in Bradys Bend Township came in under budget, the commissioners approved redirecting the remaining $31,168 from the work toward an ongoing infrastructure project in Cadogan.
• The commissioners acknowledged the agreement between the county and OnCall Medical Staffing which is currently providing nursing personnel for the county jail. Officials noted that the nurses are working well at the jail, but also explained that bringing in outside help is a temporary solution until full-time nurses can be hired.