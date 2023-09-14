KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week approved several contracts and appointments, while also saying farewell to a longtime county employee.
At their Sept. 7 meeting, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian recognized Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging executive director Janet Talerico, who retired the following day after more than 42 years of working for the county.
“Thank you for your time and commitment,” Myers told Talerico prior to presenting her with a certificate of recognition. “It’s going to be a challenge to fill your shoes.”
Talerico thanked the commissioners, saying that it’s been a great opportunity to work with many of the county’s senior citizens throughout the years.
“I have a wonderful, dedicated staff,” she added.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners tabled the renewal of an agreement between the county and 2Krew Security and Surveillance for the courthouse and annex.
“We’re going to approve something that is not working like we want it to work?” Fabian questioned.
Officials said that Sheriff Frank Pitzer had been working with the company to address issues the county has had with the service.
“I just want to make sure the sheriff is satisfied,” Fabian said.
The commissioners agreed to table the matter until their next meeting and seek out a response from the sheriff regarding the service.
Other Business
• Approval was given for a $1,000 donation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Downtown Kittanning Revitalization Project to pay for the hanging flower baskets along Market Street in Kittanning.
• The commissioners also approved using the Marcellus Legacy Fund to pay for an automated external defibrillator (AED) unit for the Apollo-Ridge School District.
• Acknowledgement was given to an agreement between the county and the state related to the $1 million in funding for the Armstrong County Conservation District’s new building at the Armsdale Complex.
• Chuck Wetmore of Vandergrift and Darin Alviano of Kittanning were reappointed to three-year terms on the Tri-County Workforce Development Board, while Steven Schrecengost of Pittsburgh was appointed to a new three-year term on the board.