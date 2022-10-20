Poll Watchers

DON AND JEAN MILLER (left) are pictured with Joyce Haas, Pennsylvania GOP Regional Election Integrity Director, and Rose Wilson at the Voter Integrity Training session held Oct. 10 at Belmont Complex.

KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Republican Committee hosted a “voter integrity” training session after its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.

With 30-plus people in attendance at the Belmont Complex, Pennsylvnaia GOP Regional Election Integrity Director Joyce Haas provided training on the different roles people can play on election day with a focus on poll watching.

In general, not counting the actual voter, there are three main roles on election day. Poll greeters are outside the polling locations to advocate for a specific candidate, political party and/or voter initiative. Poll workers are employees who are paid by the county to run the actual election process. Each poll location will have a judge of elections, who is in charge of the election process itself. There is also a majority inspector and a minority inspector, along with additional poll workers who assist with the process. The judge of elections and both inspectors are elected positions.

The third role on election day is a poll watcher, someone who observes the election process and may interface with the judge of elections to ensure the process is conducted in accordance with the state Election Code. A political party, or candidate’s representative, may act as a poll watcher.

For more information on voter integrity topics and poll watching, contact Haas at joyce@pagop.org.

The next Armstrong County Republican Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Belmont Complex. For more information, contact Chairwoman Darlene Iseman at darleneiseman@yahoo.com, Vice Chairwoman/State Committeewoman Darlene Smail at (724) 902-2244 or State Committeeman Anthony Shea at ashea247@comcast.net.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos