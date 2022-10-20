KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Republican Committee hosted a “voter integrity” training session after its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
With 30-plus people in attendance at the Belmont Complex, Pennsylvnaia GOP Regional Election Integrity Director Joyce Haas provided training on the different roles people can play on election day with a focus on poll watching.
In general, not counting the actual voter, there are three main roles on election day. Poll greeters are outside the polling locations to advocate for a specific candidate, political party and/or voter initiative. Poll workers are employees who are paid by the county to run the actual election process. Each poll location will have a judge of elections, who is in charge of the election process itself. There is also a majority inspector and a minority inspector, along with additional poll workers who assist with the process. The judge of elections and both inspectors are elected positions.
The third role on election day is a poll watcher, someone who observes the election process and may interface with the judge of elections to ensure the process is conducted in accordance with the state Election Code. A political party, or candidate’s representative, may act as a poll watcher.
For more information on voter integrity topics and poll watching, contact Haas at joyce@pagop.org.
The next Armstrong County Republican Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Belmont Complex. For more information, contact Chairwoman Darlene Iseman at darleneiseman@yahoo.com, Vice Chairwoman/State Committeewoman Darlene Smail at (724) 902-2244 or State Committeeman Anthony Shea at ashea247@comcast.net.