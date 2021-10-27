KITTANNING – A Mahoning Township project has been included in Armstrong County’s application for Community Development Block Grant funding for this year.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the grant application at their Oct. 21 meeting.
County planner Kathy Heilman said that the CDBG application totals $662,708, and was to be submitted to the state by the Oct. 28 deadline.
She said that the county would likely know next spring or summer if all the projects are approved, which would then begin the process for moving forward with the work across the county.
As part of the grant application, the county is seeking $37,800 for the Mahoning Township Municipal Authority’s water line curb stop replacement project.
Other projects included in the application include:
• Armstrong County clearance and demolition project — $44,356.
• Apollo Borough ADA ramp improvement project — $145,000.
• East Franklin Township township-wide housing rehabilitation project — $77,236.
• Kiskiminetas Township Brownstone Park improvement project — $83,609.
• Kittanning Borough security camera first phase project — $76,898.
• Manor Township Bishop Hill/Coal Street reconstruction project — $78,523.
Also included in the grant application are the following administrative costs:
• Armstrong County — $49,863.
• East Franklin Township — $16,954.
• Kiskiminetas Township — $18,353.
• Kittanning Borough — $16,880.
• Manor Township — $17,236.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved an agreement with Habitat for Humanity related to a blight remediation project that will take place next summer in Kittanning Borough.
Officials said that the county will use Act 152 funds to tear down two blighted structures in the borough, one at 130 Campbell Street and the other at 1165 Wilson Avenue.
“It’s a good use of the county’s demolition funds,” Myers said in a press release issued after the meeting. “This collaboration will help get rid of decaying structures and will allow Habitat to build new homes on the cleared sites. We all want the same thing, to see revitalization in our neighborhoods and to have our citizens live in a safe, thriving community.”
Armstrong Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jonathan Major concurred.
“We are excited to work with the county to make the dream of home ownership a reality for the families that will call these properties home,” Major said. “Everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to live and the demolition of these two blighted properties is the first step in making that happen.”
In speaking about the project, Renshaw noted the importance of the partnership.
“Improving our communities becomes more possible when we all work together,” he said.
The county established the demolition fund in 2017 under Pennsylvania’s Act 152, which authorizes the recorder of deeds to charge and collect a $15 fee for each deed and mortgage that is recorded. Collected fees are deposited into a specific fund to be used for the demolition of blighted properties within the county.
Fabian also spoke in support of Habitat’s plans to build new homes on the cleared sites.
“Knocking out blighted stock to make way for new development — that’s the reason why we have this fund,” he said.