KITTANNING – Armstrong County and Pine Township are teaming up to seek funding to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant in the Templeton area.
At their meeting on Jan. 20, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a resolution to apply for a competitive state Community Development Block Grant that could pay a large chunk of the half-million dollar project.
Kathy Heilman, assistant director of the county’s Planning and Development office, said that the county is working with the Pine Township Municipal Authority which is faced with an estimated $550,000 in repairs and replacements needed to keep the sewerage treatment facility running.
She said that because the authority doesn’t have the money to make the upgrades itself, a project of that scope would be a major hardship on the residents of the area without the help of a grant.
Heilman told the commissioners that the county is seeking $330,000 in CDBG funding, which would help any environmental or financial costs for the Pine Township community should the treatment plant fail.
Work at the the facility will include the repair and replacement of interior components at the site.
Heilman said that the planning office has received around 50 letters of support for the grant from township residents, and that they will also seek support from the area’s state representatives before submitting the grant proposal.
In other business at last week’s meeting, Jorn Jenson representing American Legion Post 828 of Worthington, told the commissioners that the low rates being charged by the county’s Belmont Complex for meeting room rentals is hurting groups like the American Legion which can’t compete for rentals.
He said that the Belmont “low ball” rates made it nearly impossible for American Legion halls and fire departments to make any money.
“We’d like to have more of a level playing field,” he said, adding that since the Belmont is owned by the county, these other groups are competing against their own tax dollars.
Myers said that while the commissioners would look into the matter, the Belmont rates are set at-cost as a service to the community.
Other Business
• The commissioners adopted the 2022-2023 Emergency Operations Plan for the county.
• Approval was given for a cooperative agreement between the county and the City of Parker for the administration of Parker’s Community Development Block Grant program.
• A change order was approved for the sanitary sewer project at the county’s Armsdale property in Rayburn Township. Officials said that because an additional manhole was needed at the site, the cost of the project would rise from $61,700 to $65,700. Work is being done by Tim Fouse Excavating.
• Dianna Brocious of Templeton was reappointed to a three-year term on the Armstrong Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Advisory Board.
• Three-year reappointments were also made for Victoria Benton of Kittanning and William McCall of Parker who serve on the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board.