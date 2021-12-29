HARRISBURG – While Clarion County appeared to get a brief respite from coronavirus fatalities, Armstrong County was not so fortunate, recording 14 virus-related deaths in just the past week.
Pandemic death totals in Armstrong County reached 273 victims as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 11,431 to 11,697 in the past week.
One new death was reported over the past week in Clarion County, adding to the county’s death toll which now stands at 169. Cases in the county again moved upward from 6,373 a week ago to 6,450.
Butler County was also hit hard again the past week, as 16 people died from COVID-19. The county has lost 607 residents during the pandemic due to the virus, as cases there jumped from 31,299 to 32,136 in the last seven days.
Nine new deaths were recorded in Venango County in the past week, raising the county’s death totals to 198. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 8,793 to 8,899.
Jefferson County reported five additional virus-related deaths in the past week, with 182 fatalities now tallied since the start of the pandemic. The county’s caseload increased from 6,678 to 6,812.
Forest County felt the least impact over the past week, as the death toll there remained at 31 and cases increased minimally from 1,843 to 1,846.
Statewide since the pandemic began, there have been 1,626,057 cases of coronavirus, along with 350,143 probable cases. Across Pennsylvania, 36,200 people have died from the virus.
As for vaccines, 59.3 percent of eligible state residents have been fully vaccinated, and another 9.5 percent partially covered.
Locally, Clarion County falls well below the state totals, with only 43.2 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 5.8 percent partially vaccinated.
Armstrong County has fared better, with 59 percent fully vaccinated and 6.7 percent partially vaccinated.
Jefferson County totals stand at 47.7 percent fully vaccinated and 5.3 percent partially vaccinated, while Venango County has fully vaccinated 45.4 percent and partially vaccinated 7.2 percent.
At 62 percent fully vaccinated and 7.8 percent fully vaccinated, Butler County tops the statewide percentages. As does Forest County, with 69.9 percent fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent partially vaccinated.