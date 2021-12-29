KITTANNING – Eight years, two terms, two children and one K-9 officer later, outgoing Armstrong County Sheriff William “Bill” Rupert said this week that he feels his time as sheriff has been very positive.
“I’ve had a good run here,” Rupert said on Monday, reflecting on his two terms at the helm of the county’s sheriff’s office in Kittanning.
After having worked as a deputy for former Sheriff Larry Crawford from 2002 to 2005, Rupert said he was elected to the office in 2013, starting his eight-year run in 2014.
He said he decided not to seek a third term this year, opening the door for incoming sheriff Frank Pitzer, who will be sworn into office on Monday.
“Frank is going to do a great job,” Rupert said of his successor, adding that Pitzer has been part of the office for a number of years, and as a deputy and captain, already knows the ins and outs of the position. “He’ll be able to pick up where I left off and make it better.”
Rupert said he chose not to seek re-election in part because of political reasons in the county, but mainly because he wants to spend more time with his family and enter the private sector.
“Having a young family, I just wanted to move on,” he said, pointing to his wife, Jenna Buechele-Rupert, and their two young children. Rupert said that in addition to helping out at the family business — the Buechele Funeral Home in East Brady — he has a job lined up in commercial sales at Good Tire in Kittanning.
Looking back on the past eight years, Rupert cited several key changes and accomplishments that he’s overseen as sheriff, including the creation of an equipment fund through which local clubs and other organizations can donate money to help the department purchase new equipment and firearms.
He said he also decided to make the switch in the department from the traditional brown uniforms to black, mainly because it had become so difficult to find the tan and brown clothing.
And in that vein, Rupert said he also decided to bring more uniformity to the department so that all deputies had the same equipment, the same firearms and the same ammo. That way, he said, in emergencies, everything that he and each deputy had would be compatible.
“We all wore the same uniform, looked the same way,” he said.
But perhaps the biggest success during his tenure, Rupert said, was bringing back the sheriff’s K-9 officer.
“All along, I said I wanted to bring the K-9 back,” he said, explaining that he created the Sheriff’s K-9 Fund, raising more than $50,000 in a short period that enabled the department to bring in Blak, the county’s K-9 officer who helps oversee entrance security at the courthouse.
“That was probably my biggest success as sheriff,” Rupert said, adding that the department engages in fundraising each year that includes a golf outing, T-shirt sales and calendar sales to completely fund the K-9 unit privately.
A graduate of Kittanning High School, Rupert said that much of that success over the years is due to his staff, which includes nine deputies and two secretaries.
“The staff that I have is the best,” he said. “The ones who have been with me through thick and thin, I’ll miss the most.”
In moving on from elected office, Rupert said he has felt honored to be chosen by the voters and to have been given the chance to service them with the county.
“I want to thank everyone for all their support,” he said, noting that while the country has seen a shift in how law enforcement is perceived, the same hasn’t necessarily held true in Armstrong County. “We’re still fortunate to have good support here for police and law enforcement.”