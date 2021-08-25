KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week said that it has become increasingly more difficult to find places to house juveniles who find themselves in trouble with the law.
“We can’t place juveniles in our jail,” commissioner Pat Fabian said at the board of commissioners’ Aug. 19 meeting.
Officials said the issue has been complicated by Westmoreland County’s decision to no longer take in any out-of-county juveniles into their jail.
To help remedy the situation, the commissioners approved a contract with Allegheny County to house Armstrong inmates, mostly juveniles, at a cost of $116 per day.
“Some of the other counties won’t accept them, so this gives us an additional option,” said Aaron Poole, the county’s chief administrator.
Fabian and fellow commissioners Don Myers and Jason Renshaw also approved an agreement with Jefferson County in Ohio which operates a juvenile detention center.
In other business at their meeting last week, the commissioners approved several contracts related to the county’s system of 911 communication tower sites.
First, the board approved an agreement with Alternative Power Sources for preventative maintenance on generators at tower locations twice a year, and for on-call repairs.
Also approved was an agreement with Valley Heating and Air of Leechburg for maintenance at tower sites four times a year, at a cost of $5,600.
The commissioners also approved agreements with Crown Castle for tower license renewals at the Elderton, Bethel, Rural Valley and Parks Township tower sites.
And finally, agreements were approved with Schneider Electric Gen-Mark for work on the Widnoon and Rural Valley tower locations.
Additionally, the commissioners adopted a resolution last week authorizing a grant application for the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities program. Officials said that the county is seeking $66,000 in funding for blight remediation projects.