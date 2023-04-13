RIMER – The Armstrong Trail recently unveiled a new bridge in Rimer that will not only keep hikers and bikers safe as they use the trail, but it will offer emergency access for those who live in the riverfront community.
Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, gave an April 3 tour of the recently completed bridge at Rimer to state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), and explained the importance of the dual purpose bridge.
“If there is an emergency, the township is to call 911 and say that the road is flooded, there’s an emergency, and we’re opening the trail for emergency access,” Ziegler said.
A special bollard was placed at the end of the bridge, which is located above Poseytown Road. With key access, the bollard can be folded down to allow vehicles across the bridge. Ziegler said township officials have been given a key for the bollard.
Rimerton Road, located between the river and the trail, frequently floods, cutting off access to homes in the area.
Ziegler said the bridge work, which was completed by Hiles Excavating and volunteer help, is one of four bridges along the trail being replaced through a combination of grant funding.
She said the $65,000 project was supported by a $50,000 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Greenways and Trails grant, along with $15,000 in matching funds from Armstrong County.
In addition to the bridge in Rimer, work was recently completed on a bridge about a mile north as well, which also allows for emergency access to those living in the area.
The other two bridges that are being replaced are located at Pine Creek near Mosgrove and at Whiskey Run in Templeton.
For the bridge in Rimer, Ziegler said that as part of the project, the original railroad support beams were left in place, and they can be seen alongside the new bridge.
“People like to see the railroad history,” she said, pointing to a stone on the bridge abutment that dates to 1907.
“It’s been a really good project,” Ziegler said.