THE NEW POSEYTOWN BRIDGE in the Armstrong County village of Rimer was recently opened on the Armstrong Trail. A specialized bollard was placed at the end of the bridge that will allow emergency vehicle access on the trail. On hand last week for a tour of the project were (from left to right): state Rep. Donna Oberlander, state Sen. Joe Pittman, Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler and Jace Hiles of Hiles Excavating, the contractor which worked on the project.