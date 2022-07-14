SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) and Armstrong County Industrial Development Council have renamed Northpointe Industrial Park as RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park and announced plans for construction of two industrial flex buildings and at least 100 single family homes and townhouses.
The park, owned by Armstrong County Industrial Development Council, includes more than 800 acres, with 115 acres ready for development. The county and RIDC previously announced a joint marketing effort to reposition the property, attract additional tenants and tech and light industrial jobs. It is located immediately adjacent to the Allegheny Valley Expressway (Route 28) and 19 miles from the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
RIDC has now taken control of a 10-acre parcel on which it plans to construct two 30,000 square foot industrial flex buildings. The residential portion will be developed under agreements between Armstrong County Industrial Development Council and America First Enterprises.
Don Myers, chairman of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, called this announcement “an important milestone in our efforts to revitalize this site and make it into a focal point of our economic growth in the future. Our partnership with RIDC to date has made it clear that they understand and share our priorities and have the experience and expertise to bring our vision to fruition.”
“This Innovation Park is a tremendous asset for the region and presents an opportunity to attract businesses and jobs, along with a new supply of housing, to Armstrong County,” said RIDC President Donald F. Smith Jr. “Southwestern Pennsylvania needs sites like this one, developed with the kind of modern facilities that attract the types of growing companies that are driving our economy.”
RIDC Senior Vice President of Development Timothy White added: “Large scale projects work best when there is a shared vision and a true partnership with community leaders. The Board of Commissioners has made this project a priority and, working together, we can ensure that its success will be something the community is proud of.”
Jason Renshaw, vice chairman of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, echoed the sentiment, noting that “the expansion of economic and residential development – long prioritized by the Board of Commissioners – has greatly accelerated because of the recent partnership with RIDC.”
Commissioner Pat Fabian concurred, adding, “the Innovation Park is ideally situated in terms of proximity to the Greater Pittsburgh Region while offering possibilities of future expansion within Armstrong County.”
RIDC has already been re-introducing the property to the market through its regional network, communicating with commercial brokers and entities that might be appropriate occupants, formulating a development strategy and commissioning new signage around the Innovation Park.