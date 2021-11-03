CLARION – Kim Bissett’s entire career in the arts, both as a studio artist and teacher, was anchored in Cleveland; but when she retired in 2017, she started planning a new studio in a place special to her — Madison Township near Rimersburg.
The Clarion County Planning Commission last Wednesday night gave her preliminary approval to construct a new 1,197-square-foot commercial building which will house an art studio, a new 1,320-square-foot gravel driveway and a 752-square-foot parking area and sidewalk.
“I taught sculpture, bronze casting and drawing for 22 years at the Cleveland Institute of Art, drawing at Baldwin Wallace University in Cleveland for seven years, and before that taught art in a high school for 15 years,” said Bissett.
She explained her background centered around a different type of teaching where the teacher pushed students who were going into a life in the arts.
“I’d like to finish my teaching life at the studio in something that’s more relaxed, that’s more inclusive and that’s not as academically driven and that’s more geared to individual satisfaction,” Bissett said last week. “I still had the verve to start a new chapter.”
As for why she selected Madison Township for this new chapter, a little history is in order.
“My father’s family is from Greene County, on the Mason Dixon line. My father, Leon Bissett, grew up on the family farm and like so many families in the late 1930s, the family had to sell the farm,” she explained. “There was just no way of making a living. My father’s parents came to Ohio so that the boys could work in the steel mills in Alliance, Ohio, but my father never lost his Pennsylvania roots.
“He became an artist and was the creative director for American Greetings in Cleveland,” Bissett continued. “His love was wildlife painting and many of the subjects were drawn from his boyhood and ... when he retired, his passion became renovating old homes.”
Bissett said her father was visiting his sister near East Brady in 1998, when he discovered there was an empty stone house for sale near Rimersburg.
“My father came up to see it and bought the house — built in 1844 — the day that he saw it,” she said, noting that unfortunately her father then died suddenly of a heart attack in 1999.
“I didn’t grow up with my dad, and he left me this place on nine acres along Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club Road, and it was a total surprise,” she said. “Because it was my father’s home, even though I lived in Cleveland and was working in Cleveland, I couldn’t sell it because it was my father’s gift to me.”
She said that even though she had a very good childhood, there was a gap in her life. She said she never wanted to change her name, and has maintained her maiden name.
“Walking on this property has been a way to get to know my father more deeply than I ever did in life,” Bissett said. Holding back tears, she added, “It’s been a very, very deep journey for me with the transition of moving from an urban life to Rimersburg. As time goes on, this feels like home to me, not in a superficial way, but almost a generational memory kind of way.”
Bissett said that her father lived in the house for a year, and that while he did not die at the house, he died while he was working.
“The building is a work in progress, and it’s an amazing building,” she said. “It’s rough around the edges and it’s just been a joy and honor to be able to live here and feel the history. I don’t know what it is about Western Pennsylvania, but my gosh, you just feel the layers of generations and the layers of history here.”
Planning
The Studio
“I have spent a couple years in the planning of this studio space,” Bissett said, noting that she has been working with Cleveland-based architect Mark Kearney. “We started with Mark coming to my Cleveland studio and then making numerous trips to Pennsylvania. We wanted to come up with something that is a creative space that feels welcoming, something that’s unusual, that’s verbal, and yet doesn’t feel too out of tune with the landscape.”
Bissett explained that the new studio will be built on the foundation of the old barn that went with the house.
“The barn burned about 50 years ago, but the remnants of the foundation are there,” she said. “The plan is to eventually have a sculpture garden in the barn foundation, and the studio will be behind this. I’m looking to start this rather modestly run, teaching classes in sculpture, and drawing primarily.
“The dream was also to run some intensive workshops. My idea of this is two- to three-day workshops several times during the summer, welcoming and hopefully bringing in some people from out-of-state to stay here for several days and really be able to have a full immersion experience in carving, plaster, casting, clay modeling and that kind of thing.”
Bissett said that while she enjoyed teaching, it is “good to get out of the rat race.”
“I’m going to work away in solitude,” she said. “And now that I’m 70, this piece of creating something meaningful is so important to me and something that’s generative. I need to do something that’s larger than myself and larger than the scope of my own personal satisfaction. I want to contribute. I want to leave something that’s meaningful. This has many threads for me.”
The new studio will be named, Orange Dog Studio, which came from discussions between Bissett and her friend, Tammi McGreevey.
“I have a sheep dog named Bradshaw who is the light of my life and he wears an orange hunting vest,” Bissett said, noting that “I’m right next to the Rod and Gun Club.”
Talks with McGreevey over the last few years also generated other ideas.
“The idea is that Tammi would take over the ‘hospitality piece,’ meaning my dream is to have a full studio done for people with meals and a place to relax, unwind and really allow for individual personal expression in the arts,” Bissett said. “Accommodations are yet to be determined, but there are options around here. There’s a bed and breakfast at a historic property down the road, and I can put up a small number of people; but at this point we don’t know. That’s the dream down the road, and I’m not talking about a ton of people. My ideal would be four to six people for something like that so it would be very personal and very geared to what the individual people would like to get out of it.”
Bissett said she is also intrigued about offering classes to novices.
“That is one of the things that has really interested me,” she said. “My professional life and my art life have been primarily in Cleveland. I know it inside and out, and when I began to spend time over here, one of the things that I’ve loved is that for me, the culture is very different.
“There is an incredible craft tradition over here. For example, I have a neighbor who would never brag about it, very soft-spoken, who is a superb metal worker and knife maker. I have friends over here who are doing quilt making. I have friends who are interested in photography over here, and a mix of backgrounds. This is what is interesting to me.”
She said that while she is looking forward to offering classes to people who feel they have “absolutely no background” in arts, she said that is rarely the case.
“People do have that background, sometimes they don’t realize it,” she said. “We’re looking, feeling and experiencing every day. I think somewhere along the line people began to think that drawing is about photographic reproduction, or sculpture is about photographic reproduction. It’s much broader than that, and I’m very interested in tapping into that and seeing where we can go with it.”
After a life in academia with students who were very driven, Bissett said she is “looking for something else that’s more holistic that cuts across ages, that cuts across experiential backgrounds, that is going to feel rewarding.”
“I’m going to start slow and run it a little bit, like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks to see what goes and to find out how I can build slowly.”