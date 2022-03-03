HARRISBURG – The number of new COVID-19 cases across the nation, state and local area continue to fall; however, virus-related deaths in the area continued to mount over the past week.
Three Clarion County residents died from coronavirus-related illness in the past seven days, adding to the county’s pandemic death toll which now stands at 197 people. This came as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county crept up from 8,127 a week ago, to 8,161 as of Tuesday.
Armstrong County reported that four residents died from the virus in the past week, pushing the county’s death totals to 332. Cases in the county increased from 15,063 to 15,125 during the same time span.
Five new deaths were reported in the past week in Jefferson County which has now lost 218 residents to coronavirus since the pandemic began. The county’s caseload reported an increase from 8,813 to 8,863.
Butler County recorded its 700th COVID-19 death, adding three to its death toll in the past week. The number of new cases in the county rose from 43,912 to 44,038.
In Venango County, one new death was reported, with the county’s death totals now standing at 229 people. Cases in the county increased from 11,128 to 11,161.
And one Forest County resident died from the virus in the past week, pushing the county’s total to 35 during the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose from 2,221 to 2,229.
The state Department of Health reported on Tuesday that during the pandemic, 2,287,734 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with another 470,412 probable cases statewide.
A total of 43,332 Pennsylvania residents had died from the virus as of Tuesday.
On the vaccine front, a total of 62.1 percent of the state’s eligible residents were fully vaccinated as of this week, with another 10.7 percent partially vaccinated.
Locally, only Forest and Butler counties have surpassed the state vaccine totals, with 71.5 percent of Forest County residents fully vaccinated (6.6 percent partially vaccinated), and 64.4 percent of Butler County residents fully vaccinated (8.5 percent partially vaccinated).
Armstrong County came close to the state’s totals, with 61.7 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, and 6.9 percent partially vaccinated.
A total of 49.7 percent of Jefferson County residents have been fully vaccinated, with another 5.2 percent partially vaccinated.
In Venango County, 47.6 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, with 7.6 percent partially vaccinated.
And last among local counties, Clarion County’s rate stood at 44.9 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and 6.1 percent partially vaccinated.