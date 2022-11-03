NEW BETHLEHEM – Charitable organizations around the country are feeling the economic pinch of shortages and soaring prices. Sue Shirey, director of the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, located at 414 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, said that the food distribution program has to do more with less these days.
“We have been serving an increasing number of clients, numbering more than 100 families right now,” she said. “Donations are not keeping pace with the need and our own rising costs.”
Contrary to what people might think, the food pantry pays rent for its storefront location and necessary utilities such as power and heat. While the owner of the property charges a modest rent, the money has to come from somewhere, leaving fewer funds for food distributions.
“Right now, we are scraping together funds to buy turkeys for our annual Thanksgiving dinner boxes,” Shirey said. “We also include all the trimmings for the holiday meal. Any donation is very welcome, but a cash contribution would really help.”
During the early days of the pandemic, food pantries received generous amounts of supplies after supply-chain issues were ironed out. Now, there are shortages that no amount of wheeling and dealing can fix.
“Our biggest shortfalls these days are frozen meats and canned vegetables,” Shirey said. “But we will not have to worry about mashed potatoes for a while. A group of young people collected cash donations while standing outside Riverside Market and then bought every box in the store with the proceeds.”
During more bounteous times, the food pantry was able to hand out boxes brimming with food. Now, the pantry tailors its boxes to fit the needs of individual clients — and distributes a single box to each.
“Obviously, a single person is going to need less food than a family of four,” Shirey said. “We have to stretch everything.”
The food pantry has two distribution days per month, the second and third Tuesdays. The first Wednesday of the month is reserved for the arrival of deliveries.
“We have a core group that shows up to unload and shelve deliveries, and then returns to pack boxes and hand out food on the Tuesday distribution days,” Shirey said. “We start at about 9 a.m. and are done by 11 or so.”
Volunteers are always welcome, especially now when workers of all kinds are in short supply. Helping out is simple, Shirey said.
“Just show up,” she said. “We have fun while we work and laugh at the mistakes that we all make. We have all kinds of jobs, both sitting and standing, to accommodate our helpers.”
Cash donations are the most pressing need, but donations of unopened, unexpired and commercially packaged foods are always welcome.
For those wishing to donate by check, indicate “turkeys/hams” on the memo line and mail to: RVCA, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Online donations may be made by visiting RVChurchAssociation.org/donate.