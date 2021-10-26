PINEY TWP. – “Everything was going fine, then all of a sudden the ‘stall’ light comes on, we start rocking,” Adrienne White said just moments after the small airplane she was riding in crash landed in a field in Piney Township Saturday morning.
White said that she and Hugh Bosely, the pilot, were on their way back home to Hilton Head, S.C. after a week’s trip to New Jersey, New York City, Lock Haven and the final stop in Youngstown, Ohio, where they visited with Bosely’s family.
The aircraft was purchased just a couple of months ago, White said, and the trip was her maiden voyage in the plane.
“I was looking at that ‘stall’ light when I first got in, thinking, ‘That’s the light you never want to see go on,” White said, not knowing at the time that her worst fear would come true.
The couple took off in the small Piper Comanche 250 airplane from Youngstown on Saturday morning, making it as far as the skies above Clarion County when that light came on.
Flying at around 3,200 feet, with the high elevation of the region below, the airplane was probably only about 2,600 feet above the ground when the engine went out.
“He didn’t want to land on the road, and the Clarion County Airport is four miles away, so he looked for an open field,” Sligo Fire Chief Kyle Klein said. “He did a good job.”
Right before 10 a.m., Bosely spotted a field on a high hilltop of a farm belonging to Gene Metcalf, off Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township.
“It happened really fast — we didn’t even have time to get scared,” White said. “Thank God this field was here.”
She said that Bosely, who has been piloting airplanes since he was in high school, knew exactly what to do.
“I always asked him, ‘What happens if you lose an engine?’” she recalled. “He said, ‘Well, these things are really easy to land as long as there’s something to land on.”
“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” White added. “He did an amazing job landing. It was as smooth as silk.”
The airplane approached the field above trees and brush, touching down in the clearing and skidding about 50 yards before the plane spun to face the direction it had come in on.
Despite damage to the plane, White, Bosely and their two small dogs were all unharmed.
“I think they’ll be happy to never get into a plane again,” White joked of the two dogs who were in travel carrier bags.
State police, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and emergency crews from Sligo, Callensburg, Rimersburg, Clarion and Perry Township were dispatched to the scene, where they found everyone unharmed.
Bosely said he’s never been involved in a crash landing before.
“But we did OK; we’ve had rougher landings on asphalt.”
Although it was unknown at the scene Saturday morning what exactly caused the engine failure, White said that the airplane had just gone through its intensive annual inspection.
“That was such a great little plane,” she said.
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived later to inspect the scene, which was cleared around 7 p.m. that evening.
“It’s still under investigation,” Klein said on Monday. He noted that while local fire crews have gotten reports about downed aircraft in the past that turned out not to be true, “this was the first actual plane crash we’ve ever had.”