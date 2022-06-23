EAST BRADY – With the much-anticipated opening of the Brady Tunnel in the next year, there is a growing concern that trail users will need extra incentive to veer off of the main Armstrong Trail and continue to East Brady.
In taking some time to highlight the town’s offerings, East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) secretary Toni Henry and East Brady Borough Council president Barb Mortimer recently said the additional three-and-a-half mile trek from the tunnel into East Brady and its surrounding area is well worth the effort.
“We don’t want people to think that once the tunnel is opened that there’s not a reason to come to town,” Henry said, citing the restaurants, businesses, parks, parking and other amenities at the center of the Allegheny River-front town. “There’s definitely reasons to come into East Brady.”
In fact, Henry and Mortimer noted that East Brady’s location in relation to other trails and destinations makes the town “pretty attractive” to trail users in search of rides or hikes of all distances.
“We’re at the gateway to the trails,” Henry said, noting that several long-distance bike routes are possible with the Armstrong and Redbank Valley trails merging at the juncture of Red Bank Creek and the Allegheny River. When the tunnel opens and gaps are completed in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, she said riders will be able to bike between East Brady and Erie. Work is also continuing south of East Brady to connect the Armstrong Trail to Pittsburgh and the Great Allegheny Passage. “We like to think of East Brady as the starting or ending point for these long rides.”
With the availability of food dispersed widely along the trails, Henry said only larger trail towns, including East Brady, offer dine-in and take-out food options.
“Let’s say you have a sandwich here, there’s not going to be another option for a sandwich until you get to Kittanning,” Henry said, pointing to several restaurants along the town’s main drag, such as the newly opened Dock 9 restaurant which looks out over the Allegheny River.
“Now that Dock 9 is open, you can actually go there and sit outside and have a beer and look at the river,” she said. “That appeals to a lot of cyclists.”
In addition to restaurants, trail users will also find businesses, parks and parking among the many amenities.
“There are also a few overnight accommodations a short bike ride or drive from town on Seybertown Road,” Henry said.
Mentioning the large public parking lot which provides easy access to the trail and Riverfront Park and the availability of public restrooms, Henry and Mortimer noted that Riverfront Park is a great place to stop for a scenic lunch or a host of other activities.
“Riverfront Park is a great place. There are picnic tables, so even if you bring your own lunch, you can sit at a table, look at the river and possibly see the eagles flying over,” Henry said, noting that the Old Bank Deli & Coffee Shoppe is great because in addition to dining in, the establishment offers bag lunches that customers often take to the park.
Mortimer added that hikers and bikers may also find an interesting diversion among the many historical sites situated along this part of the trail and in town.
According to Henry, the EBADC and its Trail Town Initiative committee have worked closely with the borough over the years on a number of community projects to entice outdoor enthusiasts to East Brady, such as informational kiosks containing a town brochure and maps of the Armstrong and Redbank trails, signage at the trail heads, on the trail and in town identifying parking, trail routes, bike routes and directions to the trail, landscaping and beautification projects and more.
“Our goal is to get people off the trail and into town,” Henry said of the Trail Town committee, noting that she and her husband fill map boxes at least once a week. Looking to the future, she said she hopes to see even more signage along the trail, especially near the tunnel, directing users to East Brady’s amenities.
“Promoting the trail helps the town and vise versa,” Mortimer added, pointing out that the borough tries to work with the EBADC as much as possible. “[The EBADC] does a lot for the community that benefits everyone.”
She continued that East Brady has some “exciting things happening” with even more in the works.
“Stay tuned, the EBADC has some stuff coming up,” Mortimer said.
Henry and Mortimer also reminded potential visitors that as the “Playground of the Allegheny,” East Brady is not just a summer destination, as depicted in a large mural that was installed in town near the bridge in 2017.
“When we did our mural, we did four seasons of outdoor recreation because we don’t want to be known as just a bicycling town,” Henry said of the town’s ongoing promotional campaign. “We’re a four seasons, recreational area — fishing, boating, cross country skiing and biking.”
Mortimer agreed, citing an economic shift in the area.
“The whole area is leaning away from industrial services to recreational as a means to make our money,” she said.
Although Henry said it’s important to attract the business of out-of-town visitors by way of the trail, she said the trail is also a wonderful asset to residents and others who live in the area.
“This is a free amenity to anybody who lives here,” she said, adding that the trail is perfect for family walks with pets, and even teaching young children to ride a bike.
Again, Mortimer agreed, pointing out how lucky East Brady is to have an amenity like the trail in such close proximity.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how lucky we are,” she said.