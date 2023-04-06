PORTER TWP. – A 19-year-old Kittanning man is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident on March 28 at 4:12 p.m. along St. Charles Road in Porter Township.
Austin Luke Walters was charged with two counts of aggravated assault — attempting to cause injury with a deadly weapon and attempting to cause serious injury with extreme indifference — and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and propelling missiles into an occupied vehicle.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along St. Charles Road after it had been reported that a man, later identified as Walters, had shot a vehicle. At the scene, troopers spoke with Walters who explained that the incident began when his brother-in-law, Alec Gamble, 31, of Templeton, pulled his 2006 Audi vehicle into Walters’ driveway and refused to leave after being asked several times.
Walters reportedly told police that he shot the back side of Gamble’s vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun. Walters alleged that Gamble then drove past his house in both directions a few times and yelled that Walters was “a dead man now.”
During a later interview with police, according to reports, Gamble explained that he had gone to Walters’ home to speak with him. As he was driving up to the house, Gamble said he saw Walters with a shotgun in his hand. Gamble said he froze when he saw the gun.
Gamble said that Walters pointed the gun at him first, and alleged that Walters shot at the vehicle as Gamble attempted to pull away.
Gamble reportedly told police that he never made it into Walters’ driveway and was on the roadway when Walters shot at the vehicle.
Police said Gamble was in the line of fire when Walters pulled the trigger.
Charges against Walters were filed March 28 by Trooper Sean Floor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.